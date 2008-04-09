In town to promote his new film, the UN peace ambassador took time out from his Hollywood duties to meet with Mr Brown in Downing Street on Tuesday
The Michael Clayton star later described the British premier as having been "amazingly helpful"
George, clutching a copy of Mr Brown's book Courage: Eight Portraits - a look at the influence of eight of his heroes including Nelson Mandela - was also welcomed by the PM's wife Sarah
In the UK for the premiere of his latest flick, Leatherheads, heart-throb George Clooney had another high-profile entry in his jam-packed agenda this week. Hot on the heels of spending Monday night mingling with the likes of Jemima Khan and Mariella Frostrup, the actor dropped in on Downing Street on Tuesday to talk politics with Prime Minister Gordon Brown.
Oscar-winner George, who was appointed a UN messenger of peace in January, spent the morning discussing the current crisis in Darfur with Mr Brown. The Michael Clayton star has campaigned tirelessly for a resolution to the crisis in the troubled Sudanese region, last year making a documentary, entitled Darfur Now, to highlight the problem.
The screen star was welcomed to Number 10 by the premier and his wife Sarah. "Mr Brown was amazingly helpful," revealed the 46-year-old after his visit. "There have been great steps made today, it's really encouraging," he added.
In turn Mr Brown praised the UN peace ambassador's efforts. "I'm grateful for the leadership George Clooney has shown in drawing attention to this crisis," he emphasised. "This is a humanitarian tragedy of colossal proportions and the world must take note and act."