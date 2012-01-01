'Housewife' Nicolette may bid farewell to Wisteria Lane

9 APRIL 2008

With her outrageous antics and man-eating reputation Nicolette Sheridan's Desperate Housewives character Edie Britt has kept viewers glued to their screens for four seasons of the hit drama. However, it now seems her residence on Wisteria Lane may be coming to an end.



Speculation that Nicolette's time as a housewife may be up has been mounting since the show's creator threw doubt over serial divorcee Edie's future when the new series has been filmed.



"Edie is going to cross a huge moral boundary that she's never crossed before on the show," reveals Marc Cherry, "and it will have devastating consequences for her and lead to a shocking conclusion to her time on Wisteria Lane."



Although what's in store for Edie remains a mystery, actress Nicolette has laughed off reports suggesting her character is due to suffer a demise. "Please! Edie's going to be causing trouble!" she says.