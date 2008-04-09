Brits Ioan and Thandie to star in bio-pic about George W Bush

9 APRIL 2008

Welsh screen star Ioan Gruffudd has played the gamut of screen roles, from an 18th-century naval captain through Arthurian knight to a super hero. His next portrayal arguably tops them all, though.



The Cardiff-born actor is in the final stages of negotiations to play former Prime Minister Tony Blair in a bio-pic about US President George W Bush.



In the movie, which is expected to begin filming in the next few weeks, he will share the screen with fellow Brit Thandie Newton. The Crash actress is expected to sign on to portray Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. No Country For Old Men star Josh Brolin will play the American leader.



Provisionally titled W, the flick will focus on the American president's formative years, his campaign for office and his time in the White House. Director Oliver Stone, who says he wants the work to be "a fair, true portrait of the man", says the movie will "contain surprises for Bush supporters and his detractors".



Makers are hoping to wrap up the picture in time for it to be released before the American head of state leaves office next January.