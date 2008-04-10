The Hollywood pals, who play a married couple in their upcoming drama flick, tumble on the beach while their young daughter, played by 13-year-old Abigail Breslin, looks on
Photo: © Rex
In character, the pair steal kisses on a beach
In the film the Little Miss Sunshine actress plays the couple's daughter, who takes out legal action against them for using her as a donor for her ailing sibling
10 APRIL 2008
As they playfully wrestle together on the California shoreline while shooting new flick My Sister's Keeper, the onscreen chemistry between Cameron Diaz and In The Valley Of Elah star Jason Patric looks positively sizzling.
In character as a married couple the pair steal kisses as they relax on the beach while 13-year-old Little Miss Sunshine actress Abigail Breslin, who plays their daughter, frolics in the surf.
However, the plot of the drama - based on Jodi Picoult's eponymously titled tear-jerker novel - isn't quite as light-hearted as these scenes suggest.
Cameron plays a lawyer representing herself against her daughter's legal action, which seeks to release the youngster from being used as a donor for her older sister, who's suffering from leukemia.
And there's plenty more to come from Cameron. She's just wrapped filming on romantic comedy What Happens In Vegas…, has signed up to appear in horror flick The Box, and will to return to her role as the voice of Princess Fiona in animation adventure Shrek Goes Fourth.