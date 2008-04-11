When the tassels on her designer gown started coming undone at the Fool's Gold premiere, Kate's co-star, Matthew McConaughey, stepped in to lend a hand
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
The actress' figure-hugging gown in sage green silk satin was by John Galliano
Photo: © Rex
11 APRIL 2008
When Kate Hudson had problems with a wayward tassel on her spectacular John Galliano gown at Thursday night's Fool's Gold premiere she could rely on some instant help from her gentlemanly co-star Matthew McConaughey.
The close pals were attending a London screening of the new romantic comedy when the actress ran into difficulties. Realising her dress' tricky sleeve ties kept coming undone, Kate kept her cool and roped in Matthew to lend a hand.
The Texan heart-throb was more than happy to oblige and, tassel-issues resolved, the pair continued with their blue carpet duties.
Kate's head-turning appearance in the British capital was a million miles away from the look she'd been sporting on the LA set of her latest film the previous week. She was spotted around town with her hallmark blonde tresses dyed blue for her role in upcoming comedy Bride Wars.