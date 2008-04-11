Hugh gives 'House' crew members lessons in cricket bowling

11 APRIL 2008

After a break in filming occasioned by the writer's strike, Hugh Laurie is back in character as House's maverick medic. And while his ability to portray an American character has earned him plaudits, the British star was proving he's in no way forgotten his English roots this week as he explained to crew members the difference between the bowling technique used in cricket and that of baseball.



While continuing to work on the TV medical drama, the increasingly popular 48-year-old has also fitted in a new big screen outing. He appears as an LAPD officer alongside The Matrix star Keanu Reeves and Oscar winner Forest Whitaker in new crime thriller Street Kings - set for UK release next week.



A household name in the States, the down-to-earth star reveals he's "secretly amused that a middle-class English boy from Oxford could end up playing a veteran LAPD detective".



"Suddenly being associated with edgy, nasty characters is quite a shock," admits Hugh, who starred mostly in family comedies when he worked in the UK. "Maybe after a couple more seasons of House I'll be craving the chance to go back home and play a twit again!"