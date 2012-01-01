'Elizabeth' star Cate welcomes third son in Sydney on Sunday

14 APRIL 2008

Oscar winner Cate Blanchett and her playwright husband Andrew Upton are celebrating this week after welcoming their third child - another baby boy.



The new arrival, named Ignatius Martin, was born at a Sydney hospital on Sunday and weighed in at a healthy 7lbs 9oz. "All are well and very happy" confirms the actress' spokesperson.



The proud couple are already parents to six-year-old Dashiell John and Roman Robert, who turns four this month. Family oriented Cate and Andrew, who set up home in the UK in the early 2000s, returned to Sydney in 2007 to create a more permanent home for their ever-expanding brood. "(My children) need to be settled, and I respect that," said the 38-year-old star at the time.



"It’s important to take the boys back to Sydney. Ultimately want them to be around their grandparents and cousins," she revealed. "We were having an incredible time in England, but we were moving around a lot. We'd pack, re-pack and then we'd be off again, so we're very much ready to settle. We've sort of been on the road for about ten years!"



