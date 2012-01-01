Kate's bags go astray - and with them this autumn's Topshop line

14 APRIL 2008

Kate Moss will be able to sympathise with Naomi Campbell after losing her luggage in Terminal 5 like her fellow model. Ten of the Croydon-born covergirl's Louis Vuitton cases recently went missing when she flew out from Heathrow’s new terminal to Los Angeles.



While her experience was shared by countless other travellers, the 34-year-old beauty had even more reason to fret. The bags contained examples of her autumn Topshop collection, bound for a series of Stateside fashion shoots.



A few days later British Airways found all the baggage - although Kate, who is still in the States, has yet to be reunited with two of her cases. She's apparently been told by the airline to claim for the inconvenience and could be in line for £10,000 compensation - £850 for each lost bag, plus an additional goodwill payment.



As someone who racks up the air miles in the course of her international modelling career, Kate is no stranger to airport hassles. Last year when the model's bags went missing on a Virgin flight to Mexico she phoned the airline's owner, her friend Richard Branson, ensuring a speedy resolution to the problem 24 hours later.