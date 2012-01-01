‘24’ actor Kiefer steps out with raven-haired New York beauty

14 APRIL 2008

Asked about the state of his love life Kiefer Sutherland will only admit: "There is someone who I really like a lot". In the past few weeks he's been giving clues about who that "someone" is by sharing lunch dates with a glamorous brunette divorcee.



The 24 star - who says his punishing schedule as a counter-terrorist agent Jack Bauer doesn't allow time for romance - has enjoyed a series of cosy rendezvous with model-turned-journalist Siobhan Bonnouvrier.



Over the weekend the pair were spotted arm-in-arm in New York's meatpacking district heading for a bite to eat at trendy restaurant Pastis. Until her recent divorce, Kiefer's gal pal, who has a high-flying career as the style director of a fashion magazine, was one half of a Manhattan power couple with her business exec ex.



The chic New Yorker should find an attentive companion in the 41-year-old Canadian, who says casual flings aren't his style. "I think of myself as much more of a romantic than that. The point of being with someone is out of the hope and desire for connection."