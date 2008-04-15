Orlando and Christina lead Hollywood invasion of New York

Forget Hollywood, New York is the place for any movie fans wanting to do a spot of star spotting. The Big Apple is currently hosting some of Tinseltown's biggest names, all busy working on new screen projects.



Orlando Bloom and Christina Ricci are the latest talents to lense their contribution to compilation love story New York, I Love You. And passers-by could have been forgiven for thinking the pair - who will soon be followed by the likes of Shia Le Beouf, Ethan Hawke and Julie Christie in collaborating on the project - were gearing up to play a couple of down-and-outs as they huddled on a park bench between scenes.



Monster actress Christina wrapped herself in a blanket to ward off the morning chill, while Orlando snoozed over a copy of Dostoevsky's The Brothers Karmazov.



Also on-set in New York were Julia Roberts and Clive Owen, both of whom were looking decidedly glam for their role in the new thriller Duplicity. The duo, who portrayed lovers in 2004 film Closer, play corporate spies who hook up to pull off the ultimate con job on their respective bosses.