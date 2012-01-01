Popular star of stage and screen, Letitia is delighted with her new role. "This will be the first time I have been on a musical stage since I was in Annie when I was 13," she reveals Photo: © Rex Click on photo to enlarge

EastEnder Letitia becomes a West End girl with musical role

19 APRIL 2008

It's back to school for actress Letitia Dean. The pretty blonde is joining the cast of High School Musical when it comes to London this summer.



"I'm so, so excited. I can't wait to get started," revealed Letitia, who played Sharon Watts in hit BBC soap EastEnders.



The bubbly actress will star as drama teacher Miss Darbus in the show. The West End production will allow the 40-year-old to brush up on the skills she learned during her time in Strictly Come Dancing.



Rehearsals start next month but Letitia is already enthused by the show, which was a worldwide hit in the cinemas. "It's just brilliant," she says. "Feelgood and fun, great music and uplifting."



And, she adds, the news has done wonders for her image. "My street cred has shot up with friends’ children - forget anything else I have done!"