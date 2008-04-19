Stylish Rumer Willis shows her Hollywood heritage at LA bash

With her sleek long black hair and enviable figure, Rumer Willis showed she is unmistakably the daughter of glamorous actress Demi Moore this week.



Looking uncannily like her mum - even down to Demi's trademark tresses - the 19-year-old hit the red carpet in Los Angeles in a classic LBD by Herve Leger, teamed with some colourful heels.



Rumer – whose father is the Indecent Proposal actress' ex-husband Bruce Willis – has certainly picked up a thing or two from her Hollywood parents. The pretty actress, who has starred alongside her mum and dad in a number of flicks since childhood, was every bit a star as she arrived for a magazine party in the Californian city.



Also turning heads at the event, held at Eva Longoria's restaurant Beso, was German model and TV presenter Heidi Klum. The gorgeous mum-of-three wore a strapless violet dress designed by Rami Kashou, a contestant on Heidi's reality TV show Project Runway last year.



Meanwhile, looking chic in a shrunken jacket and short skirt, designer Nicky Hilton teamed her monochrome outfit from her own Nicholai collection with some striking black-and-white strappy shoes to attend the party.