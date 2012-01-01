New mum Halle signs on for her first post-baby movie project

21 APRIL 2008

Though Halle Berry and her model beau Gabriel Aubry only welcomed daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry last month, the Catwoman actress has already turned her mind to getting back to work.



The Oscar-winning mum, who gave birth on March 16, has signed up to star in and produce psychological drama Frankie And Alice, which tells the tale of a woman struggling to cope with a multiple personality disorder.



Halle won't be rushing back on set just yet, though. No shooting date has been set for the flick, leaving the 41-year-old star free to enjoy the new experience of motherhood for the time being.