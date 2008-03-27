The Tinseltown hunk and his wife Jill Fink were in the British capital for the premiere of his new celluloid offering Made Of Honor. In the film he plays a man who attempts to get an engaged woman to fall for him after she asks him to be her maid of honour
Also on the red carpet was EastEnders actor Mohammed George, who caught up with hip hop singer Lisa Maffia
Meanwhile across town, Oscar-nominee Imelda Staunton was launching comedy Three And Out with co-stars Colm Meaney, new bond girl Gemma Arterton, and The Office's MacKenzie Crook
There was a meeting of stellar local talent and big guns of the sivler screen as some of Hollywood's notable names launched their new projects in London this week. On the red carpet in Soho was Grey's Anatomy hunk Patrick Dempsey, who took his stylist wife Jill Fink along to help him present Made Of Honor.
Turning up for a first viewing of the quirky romantic comedy - which follows the story of a man's attempts to get an engaged woman to fall for him after she asks him to be her maid of honour - were some of Britain's best known TV talents. Attending with her 22-year-old daughter Allegra was TV host Vanessa Feltz, and joining them was EastEnders actor Mohammed George.
Meanwhile Oscar-nominee Imelda Staunton was busy presenting her new project Three And Out at the British capital's famous premiere hub Leicester Square. At the special screening the global star caught up with her co-stars, who include The Office's Mackenzie Crook, Irish actor Colm Meaney and newcomer Gemma Arterton.
The Kent-born actress, who's currently filming Quantum Of Solace with Daniel Craig, plays Mackenzie's love interest in the comedy. She admits, though, that if pushed to choose between her leading men as dating material she'd find it hard to decide. "I'd rather go out with someone completely unknown and obscure," she says, before eventually admitting: "Daniel's probably more my type because Mackenzie's quite nervous."
