The What Happens In Vegas star bowled admirers over by signing autographs for two hours at the comedy's UK premiere
Also on the red carpet at the screening was Wild At Heart actor Stephen Tompkinson and guest
23 APRIL 2008
Even without wife Demi Moore or on-screen leading lady Cameron Diaz, Ashton Kutcher proved a huge draw in London. The What Happens In Vegas star kept fans happy at the film's Leicester Square premiere by chatting and signing autographs for a full two hours - just like Hollywood heavyweight Tom Cruise.
"I love London and I love the women here," declared the 6ft 3in hunk, adding quickly: "Demi doesn't mind at all".
Sadly Ashton's co-star Cameron couldn't attend because of her father's recent death. But the glamorous blonde wasn't far from the comic actor's thoughts as he regaled interviewers with stories about the fun they had on set playing mischievous pranks at each other's expense.
The Iowa-born star had plenty of company from local talent at Tuesday's premiere, though. He was joined by familiar faces from TV including Stephen Tompkinson, who's currently starring in Africa-set drama Wild At Heart with Amanda Holden, and Windsor-based songstress Natalie Imbruglia.