Mystery girl who enchanted Daniel Radcliffe revealed

23 APRIL 2008

After locking eyes with a mystery lady at Australia's film industry awards in December 2006, Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe put out an appeal with an Aussie newspaper to find the girl who had cast a spell over him. And now the gorgeous blond has been revealed as Cassi McKay, a 20-year-old insurance worker from Sydney.



Actor Daniel, who claims he struggles to find a girlfriend because he is wary of "gold diggers", revealed this week that after spotting the pretty stranger backstage at the awards he wandered around for an hour "like some sad pathetic dweeb" as he tried to find her.



Cassi, who already has a boyfriend in her homeland, says she would love to meet up with the wizard actor to say hello when she visits London later in the year. "I've read all the Harry Potter books and I'm a big fan," she said. "I was a bit star struck. It was like he cast a spell on me."



It seems that the ladies have a magnetic attraction to the hunky 18-year-old actor. Savannah Blout, a 23-year-old brunette saxophonist from Melbourne, has also come forward to claim the title of Daniel's mystery woman. "He was quite lovely," she revealed. "He was very charming and polite."