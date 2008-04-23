While the rest of the UK was enjoying rather more spring-like weather, the Timelord was filming scenes for the Christmas special under drifting snowflakes
Off-camera spring advances, on-camera winter rules
The dishy Timelord was joined on set this week by newcomer Velile Tshabalala
While the UK is finally enjoying its first days of proper spring weather, there was snow on the ground this week in Gloucester. It wasn't a freak change in weather, though, but the Dr Who team hard at work readying the scene for the sci-fi show's Christmas special
Fake snowflakes drifted down over Gloucester Cathedral as eager fans clamoured to catch a glimpse of Timelord David Tennant filming scenes for the special programme.
The exact storyline of the episode is shrouded in secrecy, but it's thought to feature the Timelord's deadliest enemy, the Cybermen. And judging by the Sweeney Todd-like costumes on display, it seems the doctor has been transported to the Victorian age in his latest adventure.
So far there's been no sign of his latest sidekick, Donna - aka Catherine Tate - on set. Other actors who'll be sharing the small screen with him include The Other Boleyn Girl's David Morrissey and newcomer Velile Tshabalala.