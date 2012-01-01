The actor, who made headlines around the world after leaping up and down on Oprah's sofa while declaring his love for Katie, is to return to the show next month to talk about his family and his 25 years at the top of the Hollywood ladder Photo: Oprah Winfrey Show Click on photo to enlarge

Tom to return to Oprah's couch for chat on 25 years in the business

25 APRIL 2008

Tom Cruise is to return to the couch on Oprah Winfrey's chat show where he famously jumped up and down and revealed the depth of his feelings for Katie Holmes, exclaiming: "I'm in love!".



The 45-year-old screen star will feature in two shows to celebrate the Hollywood heavyweight's quarter century in the movie industry.



In one of the interviews Tom, who made his debut in 1983 Wall Street drama Risky Business, will also be pictured showing the chat show queen around his Telluride mountain retreat in Colorado.



Friends and colleagues of the Mission: Impossible star are contributing taped messages of congratulations to be included in the programmes which will be recorded in May.