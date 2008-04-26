Orlando Bloom is all smiles as he meet Miranda's parents



There was certainly plenty for the Pirates Of The Caribbean star to smile about, too. The day before, he had been introduced to the other man in the model's life - her father, John. The actor had already met Miranda's mum, Therese.



Orlando joined the Victoria's Secret star and her parents for lunch at Sydney's Catalina restaurant.



"It was fun," said Miranda, who looked stunning in a long-sleeved Collette Dinnigan dress accessorised by a Prada clutch and Yves Saint Laurent stilettos. The ensemble was topped off with an elaborate titfer.



After months of hiding their relationship – the gorgeous couple were first romantically together a year ago – the 31-year-old actor and his girlfriend seemed delighted to be showing their romance to the world.



The loved-up couple were not the only stars who attended Randwick Racecourse's annual Doncaster Day bash on Saturday. Also spotted at the Sydney track were Miranda's fellow countryman, X-Men actor Hugh Jackman and his actress wife, Deborra-Lee Furness.