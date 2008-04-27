Matchmaker Sheryl 'fixes Jennifer Aniston up on a date'

27 APRIL 2008

Jennifer Aniston may be on the way to finding love again thanks to good pal Sheryl Crow.



Knowing the 39-year-old beauty was looking for that special someone, the singer is said to have played matchmaker and arranged for the actress to meet American musician John Mayer. So, on Friday, the Marley & Me star enjoyed a private late lunch in Miami with the Grammy winning hunk.



It seems the meeting must have been successful as the couple then went on to have a long dinner together.



According to Charles Bell, manager of Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink restaurant where the pair enjoyed their 90-minute lunch date, Jen and John sat across from each other in an intimate booth, their heads together as they talked.



There was more than conversation being shared, though. While the Friends actress had opted for a chopped chicken salad, she couldn't resist trying some of her 30-year-old lunch partner's Serrano ham sandwich, added Charles. Then it was a case of one plate and two spoons as the couple shared a yummy peanut-butter-and-chocolate layered dessert.



Speculation grew when the glamorous pair were spotted that night leaving South Beach's romantic Italian restaurant Casa Tua with the musician's arm around Jennifer.



John, who has previously dated singer Jessica Simpson, was later seen holding hands with the actress as they arrived at her hotel.