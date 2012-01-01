Studios battling to sign Ewan McGregor for their new films

27 APRIL 2008

He hasn't been on the silver screen much lately yet Ewan McGregor has lost none of his appeal for movie-makers. Not only has the hunky actor begun talks to star in the prequel to hit flick The Da Vinci Code, he is also at the centre of a bidding war for parts in two new Scottish films.



First up is Angels & Demons, director Ron Howard's take on bestselling author Dan Brown's book. Producers are all poised to sign Star Wars actor Ewan as the Vatican insider who helps Oscar-winner Tom Hanks, reprising his role as hero Robert Langdon.



Meanwhile, fellow Scot Peter Capaldi is reportedly keen to secure the Crieff-born star for his new comedy The Young Pretender. Ewan would have two roles in the film - the Hollywood actor portraying Bonnie Prince Charlie as well as the extra who replaces him.



There is opposition to the plan, however. Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson, fresh from success in period drama The Other Boleyn Girl, is apparently keen to have Ewan co-star with her in the remake of Mary Queen Of Scots. The 37-year-old would play Mary's third husband, the fourth Earl of Bothwell, in the £26 million flick. Both films are set to be filmed this summer.



Ewan has been largely absent from cinema after taking time off to complete his Long Way Down motorcycle trip from John O'Groats to Cape Town last year.