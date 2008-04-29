John, whose character sports a moustache and a neck tattoo, was almost unrecognisable in his new role
Julia Roberts' cameraman husband Danny Moder is part of the off-camera team
In the crime flick Denzel stars as the chief detective of security for the subway system, who's faced with an attempt to take the city hostage
He was last seen as cross-dressing mother Edna Turnblad in light-hearted musical comedy smash Hairspray. Now, Hollywood heavyweight John Travolta is proving his versatility once more by reverting to a gritty, crime drama role which echoes back to his Pulp Fiction days.
For his turn as a crime boss holding New York to ransom in new thriller The Taking Of Pelham 123 the veteran star has grown some aggressive-looking facial hair and is sporting a tattoo on his neck.
Whereas John's latest part marks a departure from the characters he's taken on of late, co-star Denzel Washington is something of an old pro when it comes to cop drama roles. In the movie - a remake of the 1974 film of the same name - he plays the chief detective of security for the subway, stepping into the shoes of Walter Matthau who starred in the original. Rounding out the classic trio of screen hard men is The Sopranos star James Gandolfini.
There are some well-known faces on the other side of the camera, too. Capturing all the on-set action is Danny Moder, Julia Roberts' cameraman husband of five years while critically acclaimed British talent Tony Scott directs.
The Taking Of Pelham 123 is due to go on general release in the UK in August 2009.