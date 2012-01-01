Buffed-up Jim Carrey hits Miami with hunky co-star on his arm

29 APRIL 2008

As one of Hollywood's top comedy actors Jim Carrey has played a range of eclectic roles, from a cartoon superhero to a Batman villain to a pet detective. And the man of many faces has broken the mould once again with his latest part in I Love You Phillip Morris, which began filming this week in Miami.



Strutting down the street in a tight black t-shirt, white jeans and a gold lion-buckled belt, with his washboard-stomached Brazilian co-star Rodrigo Santoro on his arm, a clearly buffed up and fake-tanned Jim was almost unrecognisable in character as a camp con man in the prison break comedy.



Based on a true story, the flick follows the tale of married father Steven Russell - played by Jim - who ends up serving time after a run-in with the law. While inside he falls in love with his cellmate, Phillip Morris. When Phillip - portrayed by Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor - gets released, Jim's character tries to escape four times - leading to him being sentenced to 144 years behind bars.



To prepare for their latest celluloid offering, Jim, Ewan and Rodrigo apparently visited a local gay bar in Miami. "(They) looked like they were having a great time," says a source. "They were laughing and joking and looked as though they were really trying to get into character."