Red carpet wedding brings extra romance to Patrick's premiere

29 APRIL 2008

Star of romcom Made Of Honour Patrick Dempsey was faced with an added romantic element at the movie's New York premiere on Monday night when a competition-winning couple exchanged their vows on the red carpet.



"I'm sure they're going to remember this for the rest of their lives!" laughed Patrick, as bride Michelle Golightly and groom Shaun Bollinger tied the knot. The couple beat 1,800 hopefuls to win an online competition with a prize of an all-expenses paid wedding in New York, plus a honeymoon in Europe.



The hunky Grey's Anatomy actor, who in the film plays a man who tries to seduce an engaged pal after she asks him to be a maid of honour at her wedding, attended the screening with his own wife of eight years Jillian.