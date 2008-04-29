Liam and Natasha show flame still burns bright at Big Apple bash

29 APRIL 2008

When an event combines both film and fashion, there's guaranteed to be a host of big-name stars on the guest list. And true to form, when French fashion house Chanel threw a dinner party at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York on Monday night, members of the A list were on hand to make it a night to remember.



Leading the pack was Irish Love Actually star Liam Neeson, who was accompanied by his wife Natasha. Married for 14 years, the couple showed the spark remains between them as they gazed into each other's eyes on the red carpet. Also attending with his other half was hunky 27 Dresses actor Ed Burns, whose equally as easy-on-the-eye wife Christy Turlington was at his side.



It wasn't just couples enjoying the party, though. One of America's brightest young talents - Lenny Kravitz's daughter Zoe - was also at the bash. The stunning 19-year-old, who enjoyed breakout success last year alongside Jodie Foster in thriller The Brave One, has a full schedule for 2008, with roles in drama flick Birds Of America and comedy Assassination Of A High School President.