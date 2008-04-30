Madonna's girl Lourdes shows red carpet poise on night out with Guy

30 APRIL 2008

While her little half brother Rocco appears to still be a little camera shy, Madonna's daughter Lourdes seems well accustomed to the limelight. On a night out with stepdad Guy Ritchie, who took the two youngsters to the London premiere of action thriller Speed Racer, the half siblings' differing red carpet comportment was evident for all to see.



Lourdes, who at 11 is already developing the poise of a pro when attending high profile events, flashed a winning smile at photographers assembled in Leicester Square. Seven-year-old Rocco on the other hand bashfully leaned into his dad, who had his arms around both of them.



Madonna's director husband is clearly taking charge of the couple's brood while the singer is away on the promotional trail for her new album Hard Candy.



The film the family went to see is a big screen adaptation of a Japanese cartoon from the Sixties, featuring a driver determined to win the cross-country rally that took the life of his older brother.



Also at the London unveiling of the flick was US actress Susan Sarandon, who plays its matriarch, Mom Racer, her on-screen husband John Goodman, and Lord Of The Rings actor Sir Ian McKellen.



Speed Racer opens in the UK on May 8.