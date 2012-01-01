Catherine back in work mode on NY set of romance 'The Rebound'

30 APRIL 2008

Catherine Zeta-Jones has stepped back in front of the camera for the first time in over a year to play the lead in new romantic comedy The Rebound. And fans in New York have been clamouring for a glimpse of the Welsh beauty since filming kicked off in the US city last week.



They were rewarded when Catherine was spotted sheltering from April showers between shooting scenes this week. In the movie, which will hit screens next year, she plays a single mum who captures the heart of her young neighbour, played by handsome Michigan-born newcomer Justin Bartha.



While the mum-of-two wife has been taking it easy on the work front for the last few years, she's now lining up plenty of projects to keep her busy in the near future. She's in talks to appear in crime thriller Law Abiding Citizen, which will begin shooting this summer and is looking at portraying the lead in gangland drama Stompananto.



She's also expected to team up with husband Michael Douglas for adventure drama Racing The Monsoon, the second sequel to his hugely popular Eighties romance Romancing The Stone. The film will be lensed mainly on location in India, and will feature a cast made up of actors from the country.