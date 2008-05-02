Singing sensation Joss catches up with Brit pal Cat - who's enjoyed phenomenal success in the US as presenter of hit show Dancing With The Stars - at an event honouring British talent in LA
Scottish funnyman Billy Connolly was just one of a host of UK stars providing laughs on the night
Dancing With The Stars presenter Cat Deeley recently joked about British celebs invading California - and their increasingly ubiquitous presence was certainly highlighted at the BAFTA LA British Comedy Awards on Thursday night. The Birmingham-born beauty, together with soul sensation Joss Stone, headed up what turned out to be an impressive roll call of UK talent at the Beverly Hills bash.
And no doubt there were laughs aplenty on the night with Scottish comedian Billy Connolly and I'm A Celeb… series four funnyman Joe Pasquale in attendance. Meanwhile The Office actress Lucy Davis, who bagged a role on hit show Ugly Betty after moving Stateside last year, was joined by her Shaun Of The Dead funnyman co-star Simon Pegg.
The awards ceremony was part of a week-long celebration of British talent in the US, appropriately dubbed Britweek 2008 - an idea masterminded by Pop Idol producer Nigel Lythgoe. "This awards show was really an excuse to bring successful new comedy over here!" he revealed.