Sharon shows up-and-coming starlets how it's done at LA bash

5 MAY 2008

Taking in her figure-hugging LBD, skyscraper heels and flawless makeup, few would guess stunning Sharon Stone has just celebrated her 50th birthday. The ever-youthful actress proved she can still give Hollywood's 20-somethings a run for their money as she stepped out to an awards ceremony on Saturday night.



Her immaculate appearance came as she attended Women's Night 2008 to accept a prestigious Special Board Of Directors Award. At the bash she caught up with fellow actress Rosanna Arquette and rock chick Linda Perry - who also scooped a gong.



The Basic Instinct star, who's just finished lensing comedy flick Five Dollars A Day, has a busy filming schedule ahead of her. It's just been confirmed she's signed on to star alongside hunky actor Val Kilmer and rapper 50 Cent in action drama Streets Of Blood, while comedy My Own Love Song and historical drama Dirty Tricks - in which she'll star opposite Brad Pitt - are both in the pipeline for the coming year.