The Lost In Translation star chose the Costume Institute Gala in New York to show off her engagement ring for the first time
To add further sparkle to the square-set diamond the actress had smoothed on a sheen of body glitter
Her husband-to-be, 31-year-old Canadian actor Ryan, popped the question on Monday
6 MAY 2008
With the cream of Hollywood talent on the guest list, and gorgeous gowns and glamour at every turn, it was going to take something very special to stand out at the Costume Institute Gala in New York. Scarlett Johansson pulled it off, however, by accessorising her ivory Dolce and Gabbana gown with a giant sparkler on her wedding finger.
The 23-year-old Lost In Translation beauty has become engaged to Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds. Hunky Ryan, 31, popped the question on Monday after a year-long romance with the star. "They're both thrilled," confirms the actress' spokesperson, adding the couple haven't yet set a date for the nuptials.
Scarlett met her husband-to-be last year after he split from former flame Alanis Morissette and she parted ways with 40 Days And 40 Nights hunk Josh Hartnett.