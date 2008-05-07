"I created this site as a thankyou, to you, for sharing the journey with me and to invite you to continue to explore what the future will bring," Tom writes to fans on the new site
In addition to the personal message the website includes a montage of video clips from the actor's movies
7 MAY 2008
A quarter of a century after shooting to fame in comedy flick Risky Business, Tom Cruise is one of the highest paid and most in-demand actors in Tinseltown. And to thank the fans who've helped put him where he is now, the star has launched a new website acknowledging the support he's received over the past 25 years.
"I created this site as a thankyou, to you, for sharing the journey with me and to invite you to continue to explore what the future will bring," he writes in a personal message on the new homepage.
"My hope with this site is to bring you in and share with you the fun I experience every day during the filmmaking process."
The new site - www.tomcruise.com - also features a montage of clips from his movies, a photo gallery and latest news about the star.