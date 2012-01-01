Ellen goes from hip teen to swooning governess for 'Jane Eyre' role

8 MAY 2008

She rocketed to fame as an ultra-hip modern teen in pregnancy flick Juno, and now Canadian actress Ellen Page is in for a dramatic change with her newest big screen venture. The 21-year-old has signed on to play the lead role in a new adaptation of Charlotte Bronte classic Jane Eyre.



Starring in the epic love story of the governess who falls for her employer Edward Rochester marks Ellen's period drama debut. The production, which is being developed by BBC films, is still in the early stages with the lead male and director yet to be named.



The new project is just one of several the Oscar-nominated youngster has lined up. In keeping with her preference for quirky roles she will soon begin lensing alternative comedy Whip It, which tells the tale of a beauty queen who joins a female roller skate contact sport team. And she's also due to appear in the thriller Peacock, alongside Irish hunk Cillian Murphy.