At the special Big Apple screening the Oscar winner caught up with hunky young actor Ben Barnes, who plays the title role in The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian
Sharing the red carpet with Ben were the young actors who portray the Pevensie children. They are (from left): Skandar Keynes, 16, 12-year-old Georgie Henley, Anna Popplewell, 19, and 21-year-old William Moseley
Sharing a romantic moment at the bash were Liam Neeson - who voices Aslan the Lion - and his actress wife Natasha Richardson
8 MAY 2008
Three years after the first big screen adaptation of the Narnia book The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe became a massive hit, the cast of the fantasy adventure returned to the red carpet to present the latest in the series.
Leading the film's established stars at the New York premiere of The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian was Oscar winner Tilda Swinton, who reprises her role as the evil White Witch. Grabbing the lion's share of attention at the Big Apple film presentation, however, were the up-and-coming young British actors who play the Pevensie children.
Looking decidedly glam at the special screening were Anna Popplewell, 19, who plays Susan in the flick, 21-year-old William Moseley - aka Peter - Skandar Keynes, 16, who portrays Edmund, and 12-year-old Georgie Henley, who plays Lucy. And their professional poise and grown up appearance were a clear indicator of how much they have matured since beating 4,000 hopefuls to star in the first instalment of the films.
A new face at the screening was handsome young actor Ben Barnes. The 26-year-old Brit plays Prince Caspian - his first starring role in a major film. Also in attendance was Liam Neeson, the man behind the voice of Aslan the lion, who attended with his actress wife Natasha Richardson.