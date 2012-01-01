Wedding bells 'set to chime' for Kate Hudson and Owen Wilson

11 MAY 2008

After much speculation, it seems the relationship between Kate Hudson and Owen Wilson is back on and the couple will be walking down the aisle.



Hunky Owen is said to have popped the question just days after filming of his new flick Marley & Me finished. On Thursday, Kate, just named People magazine's most beautiful woman, was spotted leaving a restaurant in Boston wearing a giant diamond solitaire on her ring finger.



"Kate supported Owen during his low patch and that proved to him she's the woman he wants to be with for ever," a pal is reported as saying.



"He picked out the ring and went for the biggest one he could find. He was nervous about proposing but Kate was thrilled and the whole thing was really emotional."



After meeting while filming You, Me And Dupree, the couple were together for a year. They split in May 2007 as Kate felt Owen was not ready to commit. However, they have been spotted together recently.



The pal added to the News Of The World that a lavish wedding is on the cards for next year.