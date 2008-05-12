Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps actress Sheridan Smith was among screen talents recognising the efforts of those on the other side of the camera at this year's BAFTA TV Craft Awards
Also attending the Sunday night ceremony was 23-year-old award-winning The Mark Of Cain actor Gerard Kearns
A month after the best of British small screen acting talent was celebrated at the BAFTA TV Awards, those who work their magic on the other side of the camera have been recognised at the TV Craft Awards.
A host of familiar faces flocked to London's Dorchester hotel to watch the leaders in costume design, hair and make-up and editing honoured. Among them were Shameless actor Gerard Kearns and Sheridan Smith of Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps fame.
Also on hand to see the awards handed out was Vera Drake actor Phil Davis, who's currently starring opposite James Nesbitt in ITV drama Midnight Man. Meanwhile Scottish thesp Peter Capaldi helped his Skins colleagues celebrate coming top in the opening titles category.
Cranford star Imelda Staunton had turned out to see the team behind the BBC period drama earn double honours on the night. The programme scooped the fiction sound category, plus the production design for its stunning recreation of a 19th-century Cheshire town.
The night's other major winner was powerful Channel 4 drama Boy A, which scored a hat trick of trophies, including the coveted fiction director award.