The US actress' actor fiancé Ross McCall was at the ceremony to see her honoured for her philanthropic efforts
Also attending the Beverly Hills bash was Golden Globe-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis, who is also known as Lady Haden-Guest in the UK
American Beauty's Mena Suvari - someone else who does her fair share of fundraising for women's causes - was at the event, too
12 MAY 2008
She's earned several career-related awards over the years for her big screen talents. At the weekend Jennifer Love Hewitt was honoured for her achievements in her personal life, however.
The I Know What You Did Last Summer actress was the celebrity honouree at this year's Step Up Women's Network Inspiration Awards in Beverly Hills. The US organisation, which raises funds to help improve community resources for women, chose the pretty brunette for her fundraising achievements as well as for being an outstanding role model for young girls.
On hand to see Jennifer collect her award was her proud Scottish fiancé, Band Of Brothers actor Ross McCall. The couple were also joined by other inspirational ladies, double Golden Globe and BAFTA-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis, and philanthropic star Mena Suvari.
The blonde actress - who has been sporting a cropped 'do since forfeiting her locks last summer to a role in the big screen adaptation of Hemingway's The Garden Of Eden - supports numerous women's rights campaigns and health charities.