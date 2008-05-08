Four years on and the Sex And The City sirens were back at their sophisticated best for the world premiere of the film version of the hit TV series

Photo: © Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw, was met by screams of "We love Carrie" as she arrived in Leicester Square

Photo: © Rex

EastEnder-turned-Hollywood resident Michelle Ryan was back on her home turf and resplendent on the West End red carpet in a figure-hugging purple affair

Photo: © Getty Images