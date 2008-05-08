Four years on and the Sex And The City sirens were back at their sophisticated best for the world premiere of the film version of the hit TV series
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw, was met by screams of "We love Carrie" as she arrived in Leicester Square
Photo: © Rex
EastEnder-turned-Hollywood resident Michelle Ryan was back on her home turf and resplendent on the West End red carpet in a figure-hugging purple affair
Photo: © Getty Images
13 MAY 2008
Click here to see the film's trailer
It's been four long years since the Sex And The City ladies graced TV screens, but on Monday the Cosmopolitan-sipping quartet returned to the delight of hundreds of fans in London's Leicester Square.
There were cries of admiration as the actresses arrived for the world premiere of the much-anticipated big-screen follow-up to their cult series. And proving that you can take the girls out of New York, but you can't take Big Apple fashion savvy out of the girls, they put on a sophisticated red carpet display.
First to show was Sarah Jessica Parker in an outfit as flamboyant as any ever worn by her character Carrie. The diminutive leading lady was impossible to miss in a striking Philip Treacy hat adorned with flowers and butterflies, Alexander McQueen strapless gown and perilous heels.
Her Widnes-born co-star Kim Cattrall reflected her onscreen alter ego Samantha's sensual look in scarlet Vivienne Westwood. Cynthia Nixon – uptight lawyer Miranda Hobbes on the show – was on sparkling form in Chopard sapphires and a plunging Calvin Klein number, while Kristin Davis, who plays art curator Charlotte, was all demure elegance in a vintage cocktail frock.
The screening seemed to have inspired famous Londoners in attendance to up their sartorial game, too. Martine McCutcheon, Jamie Winstone and Michelle Ryan were all glamorously attired.