Israeli-American actress Natalie will join nine other jury members, including this year's president Sean Penn, to judge the festival's entries
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
After arriving by boat at Cannes' picturesque port, Jack Black gave the first big performance of this year's festival with an impressive martial arts display
Photo: © Getty Images
Preparations for this year's festival, which runs from May 14-25, are well underway in Cannes
Photo: © Getty Images
14 MAY 2008
As the red carpet is rolled out in preparation for the start of the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, stars including The Other Boleyn Girl actress Natalie Portman are already settling into their hotels.
While Natalie - who, along with president Sean Penn, is a member of this year's festival jury - put in a low-key appearance, comedian Jack Black made quite an entrance.
Promoting his latest flick Kung Fu Panda, an animation about a panda who learns martial arts, Jack showed off some of his best moves on Cannes pier surrounded by dozens of people in panda costume.
One of the festival's highlights is Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull which will receive its world premiere at the event. The film's star, Harrison Ford, is expected to fly in for the Sunday screening of the adventure flick, which also stars Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett.
Some 22 films are in competition for this year's top prize, including Clint Eastwood's latest directorial offering Changeling, which stars Angelina Jolie, and the festival's opener Blindness, with Julianne Moore.