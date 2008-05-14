Israeli-American actress Natalie will join nine other jury members, including this year's president Sean Penn, to judge the festival's entries

Photo: © Getty Images

After arriving by boat at Cannes' picturesque port, Jack Black gave the first big performance of this year's festival with an impressive martial arts display

Preparations for this year's festival, which runs from May 14-25, are well underway in Cannes

