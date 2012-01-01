Film

The passion seems to have re-ignited between curvy Kelly and her Hollywood beau. The couple enjoyed a romantic rendezvous in London after Billy hotfooted it back from filming in South Africa to see his former fiancée
Photo: © Getty Images
Romantic Billy says it with roses at hotel reunion with Kelly

14 MAY 2008
Just weeks after calling off her engagement to Billy Zane, Kelly Brook appears to be having a change of heart. The actress and model cut short a surfing holiday with friends in Cornwall in order to have dinner with the Hollywood actor in London.

Billy - who'd flown in from a film set in South Africa for their reunion - was clearly pulling out all the stops to impress his former fiancée. The 42-year-old Titanic star was spotted cycling to buy roses and chocolates just before their date.

He then whisked gorgeous Kelly off to eat at a Thai restaurant where onlookers said she was giggling and looked happy as they talked. Though there was no sign of the 28-year-old beauty's ₤35,000 engagement ring, the couple spent the night together at Billy's exclusive hotel and Kelly has apparently told friends: "He's the one".


 