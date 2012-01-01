Romantic Billy says it with roses at hotel reunion with Kelly

14 MAY 2008

Just weeks after calling off her engagement to Billy Zane, Kelly Brook appears to be having a change of heart. The actress and model cut short a surfing holiday with friends in Cornwall in order to have dinner with the Hollywood actor in London.



Billy - who'd flown in from a film set in South Africa for their reunion - was clearly pulling out all the stops to impress his former fiancée. The 42-year-old Titanic star was spotted cycling to buy roses and chocolates just before their date.



He then whisked gorgeous Kelly off to eat at a Thai restaurant where onlookers said she was giggling and looked happy as they talked. Though there was no sign of the 28-year-old beauty's ₤35,000 engagement ring, the couple spent the night together at Billy's exclusive hotel and Kelly has apparently told friends: "He's the one".