Salma baptises racing yacht with explosion of champagne

14 MAY 2008

Her eyes squeezed tightly shut as a froth of champagne exploded across its bow, Salma Hayek became 'godmother' to a new ocean racing yacht this week with a little help from a hunky crew member. The Mexican beauty christened Il Mostro in vintage style at a ceremony in Boston harbour.



The petite star's contribution wasn't all plain sailing, however. After calling out in time honoured form: "May God bless you and all who sail on you!", and adding: "And may you win!", she initially brought the bottle down to no avail.



After the bottle remained intact despite several further attempts, a burly crew member finally stepped in to lend the Ugly Betty producer a helping hand. Between them they succeeded in baptising the vessel in a spray of bubbles.



Set to take part in the 2008-09 Volvo Ocean Race, the new vessel is sponsored by sporting goods company Puma - in which Salma's businessman husband François-Henri Pinault has just invested.