Held for victims of terrorism, the barbeque gave the actor the opportunity to meet many inspirational people
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
The actor released a colourful bunch of balloons, which had a bag attached that held prayers for peace
Photo: © Rex
14 MAY 2008
Surrounded by smiling children and with a bunch of colourful balloons in his hands, award-winning actor Jon Voight hosted a barbeque party in Israel on Monday to celebrate the state's 60th birthday of independence.
Held for 50 Israeli victims of terrorism, and their families, Jon exchanged hi-five's and smiles with the youngsters as he chatted to his inspirational guests.
"You are role models for the entire world," the Midnight Cowboy actor said. "I came to give you strength but in truth you gave me strength."
Jon recently spoke of his admiration for his estranged daughter Angelina Jolie's humanitarian work. The 69-year-old star, who has made no secret of his desire to be a grandfather to Angelina's four children, said of the pregnant UN Ambassador: "I think she's terrific, God bless her!"