Uma and Catherine become Manhattan 'mums' in family flicks

14 MAY 2008

Both mums in real life, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Uma Thurman were busy being movie mums as well this week as they each got to work with onscreen offspring on their new films in New York.



Darting through traffic clutching the hand of her 11-year-old co-star Jake Cherry, Wales-born Catherine was portraying a single mum who embarks upon an affair with her much younger neighbour in romantic comedy The Rebound.



Although Catherine is one of Hollywood's biggest and most glamorous stars, her onscreen 'son' is unlikely to be phased by the challenge of sharing the screen with her. He's already appeared in Desperate Housewives as the son of feisty man-eater Edie Britt, and worked with former Friends actress Jennifer Aniston on Friends With Money.



Also currently playing a Big Apple 'mom' is statuesque beauty Uma, who's filming the comedy Motherhood with expectant British actress Minnie Driver and Zodiac star Anthony Edwards. Uma, who has two children under the age of six, plays a mum of two preparing for her daughter's sixth birthday party.