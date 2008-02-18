As she arrived at a Cannes hotel to promote animated comedy Kung Fu Panda Angelina's blossoming figure hinted at the news co-star Jack Black later blurted out

The Oscar-winning actress, her partner Brad and their four children are staying in Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen's hilltop mansion in the South of France

In recent days the family has been enjoying helicopter and yacht rides in the stunning setting of the French Riviera

