As she arrived at a Cannes hotel to promote animated comedy Kung Fu Panda Angelina's blossoming figure hinted at the news co-star Jack Black later blurted out
The Oscar-winning actress, her partner Brad and their four children are staying in Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen's hilltop mansion in the South of France
In recent days the family has been enjoying helicopter and yacht rides in the stunning setting of the French Riviera
15 MAY 2008
Thanks to her Kung Fu Panda co-star Jack Black the cat's officially out of the bag - Angelina Jolie is expecting twins. Until this week, the movie beauty had discreetly declined to comment on her pregnancy, despite her burgeoning figure and ever louder speculation that she and partner Brad Pitt are preparing to welcome two more babies.
During a joint appearance at the Cannes film festival to promote their animated flick comedy talent Jack quipped: "You're gonna have as many as (the) Brady Bunch when you have these".
When the interviewer asked outright if Angelina was having twins, the mother of four laughingly replied: "Yeah, yeah, we've confirmed that already. Well, Jack's just confirmed it actually."
Later in the day, another of the actress' co-stars from the animated panda flick was spilling the beans. Dustin Hoffman, who voices kung fu grand master Shifu, informed the world that the latest members of the Jolie-Pitt clan will be making their debut on August 19.
As they await the new arrivals, the entire family has taken up residence on the French Riviera. There they've been enjoying helicopter rides and yacht excursions in the run-up to the annual cinema fest.