At the premiere of Angelina's latest flick all eyes were on Hollywood's golden couple as they made their first public appearance together since the actress' co-star Jack Black accidentally let slip they're expecting twins
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
Eva Longoria got her fair share of attention, too, in this show-stopping gown
Photo: © Getty Images
Flying the flag for Britain at the film festival this week is Simon Pegg, who attended the premiere of his latest comedy flick with co-star Gillian
Photo: © Getty Images
16 MAY 2008
Although there was a host of beautiful young starlets strutting their stuff in Cannes on Thursday, the night inevitably belonged to Hollywood's king and queen Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The glamorous couple - who yesterday confirmed they're expecting twins in August - showed the younger contingent exactly how it's done as they took to the red carpet at the premiere of Kung Fu Panda.
Radiant Angelina, who proudly displayed her burgeoning baby bump in a flowing Thomas Wylde number, provides the voiceover for Master Tigress in the new family animation flick - which also stars Dustin Hoffman, Jack Black, Jackie Chan and Charlie's Angels actress Lucy Liu.
The mum-to-be wasn't the only one turning heads at the screening, though. Desperate Housewives' Eva Longoria had flashbulbs popping in her basketball ace husband's home country in a swan-like, silk organza creation.
Another premiere drawing big stars on day one of the famous festival was Simon Pegg's latest movie How To Lose Friends And Alienate People. The Gloucester-born actor, attending with co-star Gillian Anderson, was joined by former The OC beauty Mischa Barton and Smile chanteuse Lily Allen - who's been holidaying in the South of France this week.
And while Lily has been making the most of the gorgeous weather on the French Riviera, so too has Leonardo DiCaprio's model love Bar Refaeli. In sharp contrast to the Alberta Ferretti fairy princess-style gown she donned the previous day, the Israeli beauty demonstrated how to do beach-chic, too - as she arrived at her villa in a floaty, on-trend floral summer dress.