With his trademark flat cap on hand, Dennis and his wife Victoria were joined by a host of famous faces to celebrate the actor's 72nd birthday
Photo: © Rex
Harrison, who was accompanied to the bash by his love Calista, shares a joke with the birthday boy
Photo: © Rex
17 MAY 2008
With some of the biggest names in film already gathered together in Cannes, Dennis Hopper's 72nd birthday celebrations on Friday were always going to be a star-studded affair.
Famous faces including Harrison Ford, Calista Flockhart and Selma Hayek joined the Easy Rider actor on board a luxury cruiser. The birthday boy is in the swish French resort with his new flick Palermo Shooting, one of the contenders for the film festival's prestigious Palme d'Or award.
Accompanied by his wife, Victoria Duffy, Dennis welcomed not only silver screen icons but also those from the world of music. Enjoying the celebrations were U2 front man Bono and Rolling Stones vocalist Mick Jagger, who was accompanied by his gorgeous wife, model L'Wren Scott.
Cannes jury president Sean Penn and Elton John's partner David Furnish also helped the party go off in style.