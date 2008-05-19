Dressed in an elegant YSL gown and Christian Louboutin shoes, expectant Nicole proudly cradles her bump as she accompanies husband Keith to the awards event
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
Keith, who has spoken of his excitement about becoming a father this year, gave a live perfomance at the show, where he was nominated for two awards
Photo: © Getty Images
19 MAY 2008
Cuddling up to husband Keith Urban, expectant Nicole Kidman looked the picture of happiness as she arrived for the Country Music Awards show in Las Vegas on Sunday. Radiant in a silver knee-length Yves Saint Laurent dress, the 40-year-old mother-to-be, who is seven months pregnant, proudly cradled her growing bump as she took to the red carpet.
Hunky Keith, 40, who was nominated for two awards and performed at the annual bash, looked as happy as his glowing wife - sharing a few whispered words with her as they arrived for the show.
Speaking on a local radio station before rehearsals for the event began this week, the father-to-be revealed his excitement about becoming a dad in July. The 40-year-old singer, who like his wife has kept the sex of their first-born a secret, said: "I feel so grateful for this year."