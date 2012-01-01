Kiefer Sutherland's divorce from second wife is made final

20 MAY 2008

24 actor Kiefer Sutherland has been granted a divorce from his estranged wife Elizabeth Kelly Winn, nine years after the couple separated.



After tying the knot in 1996, the pair went their separate ways three years later, and in 2004 the 41-year-old actor filed for divorce.



On Friday a Superior Court judge finalised the proceedings that will mean Elizabeth can no longer use the Canadian star's surname.



Once engaged to actress Julia Roberts, Kiefer was married to his first wife Camelia Kath - with whom he has a daughter, Sarah - for three years. The hunky action star is currently dating striking model-turned-journalist Siobhan Bonnouvrier.