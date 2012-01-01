'Happy and healthy' expectant Minnie on blooming form in NY

20 MAY 2008

Nicole Kidman clearly isn't the only Hollywood lady to be loving pregnancy. Days after the Aussie actress was spotted proudly cradling her baby bump on the red carpet, British The Riches star Minnie Driver was spotted doing the same thing while out and about in New York.



Minnie, who is expecting her first child in August, could hardly keep her hands off her tummy. She's also admitted to feeling "really good, happy and healthy", and is especially glad that she no longer has to worry about watching her figure. "It's great just to be able to eat," she enthuses. "There is no guilt. No guilt about anything."



One aspect of her pregnancy the LA-based Oscar nominee is not willing to discuss is the identity of the baby's father. "I want to shield (him) as much as I can because it wasn't his choice to get roped into all this stuff," explains the 38-year-old actress.



She has, however, spoken up to put paid to reports the new arrival's dad is San Francisco-based musician Craig Zolezzi. All she will say is that the mystery man is English, "sort of in the same business and really busy".