Accompanied by Valentino to the premiere of her latest venture, Two Lovers, Gwyneth once again showed her sartorial credentials in a plunge-neck satin gown from Chanel's latest collection
With shoes featuring as an important part of Gwyneth's new red-carpet look, the actress stepped out in a pair of gladiator heels to attend the Chopard party earlier in the evening with director Spike Lee
Czech model Eva Herzigova went for classic glamour in her plunge-neck white gown
With her latest blockbuster Iron Man premiering all around the world, Gwyneth Paltrow has been reigning as queen of the red carpets recently.
And on Monday night the 35-year-old beauty continued to earn her title as dressed in a midnight blue gown from Chanel's Resort collection and accompanied by legendary designer Valentino, she attended the Cannes premiere of new drama flick Two Lovers - in which she stars opposite Joaquin Phoenix.
Hip hop billionaire, P Diddy - aka Sean Combs - also enjoyed the special screening, at which Gwyneth, her co-star Vinessa Shaw and director James Gray received a five-minute standing ovation.
Earlier the actress had slipped into an ice-white asymmetric Lanvin creation, complete with a striking pair of gladiator heels, to hit another red carpet at the Chopard Trophy Awards party.
Like stylish Gwyneth, Eva Herzigova also attended the bash in a white gown, detailed with a train and silver sequinned trim. Swept-up hair, drop earrings and red lipstick completed the glam look.
Channelling the train trend too was Christina Ricci, who showed off her enviable figure in a fitted Bottega black gown. Kristin Scott Thomas opted for a similar look in her royal blue Lanvin trapeze dress.
And loved-up couple Adrian Brody and Spanish actress Elsa Pataky caught up with The Untouchables star Andy Garcia before the talented actor picked up a pair of conga drums to provide further entertainment for the gathered guests.