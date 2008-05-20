Accompanied by Valentino to the premiere of her latest venture, Two Lovers, Gwyneth once again showed her sartorial credentials in a plunge-neck satin gown from Chanel's latest collection

With shoes featuring as an important part of Gwyneth's new red-carpet look, the actress stepped out in a pair of gladiator heels to attend the Chopard party earlier in the evening with director Spike Lee

Czech model Eva Herzigova went for classic glamour in her plunge-neck white gown

