Expectant Angelina pays tribute to mum as she presents new flick

21 MAY 2008

While the Cannes Film Festival is first and foremost a celebration of cinema, the big screen offerings at this year's event have had to share the limelight with details of Angelina Jolie's pregnancy and her burgeoning tummy. And as the actress and her partner Brad Pitt took to the red carpet again at the prestigious French Riviera event this week, Angelina couldn't resist stealing a glance at the bump which has attracted so much attention.



The 32-year-old actress, who is due to give birth to twins in the summer, had chosen a flowing, kaftan-style gown to present her new film Changeling.



In the flick she plays single mother Christine whose nine-year-old son goes missing. Although the boy is returned five months later, in her heart Angelina's character knows the youngster is not hers.



Making the flick was a poignant experience, says Angelina, as the character reminded her of her late mother Marcheline Bertrand, who died a few months before filming began. The two were similar, she said, in their fiercely protective approach to their offspring. "My mother was very passive in many ways and very sweet, but when it came to her children, she was a lion," the expectant star reveals.



She adds that working on the silver screen project "was a way to revisit my mother after (her) passing".



Joining the brunette beauty and Brad at the premiere was the film's director Clint Eastwood and his wife Dina. The foursome have been spotted dining together since their arrival at the festival.